KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after woman died in a possible hit-and-run Monday night.

Officers responded to the area near Ash Avenue and east 87th Street at around 8:05.

When they arrived, the woman was found in the road in the area.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Police said a suspect was not in custody late Monday night.

