Raytown Police investigating overnight robbery

Posted at 4:36 AM, Feb 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Quik Trip in the 8700 block of E. 63rd Street.

Police say a man wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green shorts entered the store with a handgun and demanded money about 1:50 a.m.

The man left before officers arrived.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

