Raytown Police investigating overnight robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Quik Trip in the 8700 block of E. 63rd Street.
Police say a man wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green shorts entered the store with a handgun and demanded money about 1:50 a.m.
The man left before officers arrived.
Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.
