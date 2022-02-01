Raytown Police investigating overnight robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Quik Trip in the 8700 block of E. 63rd Street.

Police say a man wearing a black facemask, black hooded sweatshirt, and green shorts entered the store with a handgun and demanded money about 1:50 a.m.

The man left before officers arrived.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

