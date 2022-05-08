Raytown police investigating shooting in 8900 block of 83rd Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of 83rd Terrace.

Officers arrived at the scene and located an adult male who had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police report no arrests have been made as investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

