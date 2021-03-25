Raytown police investigating shooting that injured 2 women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting.

It happened in the 9000 block of East 87th Street just before 5 a.m.

Officials said they arrived to find one woman shot outside and another shot indoors.

Both were taken to the hospital but their conditions are unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

