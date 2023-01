KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at Quiktrip on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the department, the woman called police and told them she'd been shot at the store located at 9323 E 350 Highway.

Officers responded and located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital but her condition wasn't immediately available. No suspect was in custody.

—