KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 9200 block of 55th Street.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were called to the area on reports of a possible shooting.

One victim with gunshot wounds was discovered upon arrival and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stopper TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

