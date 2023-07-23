Raytown police search for suspect of Saturday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police are searching for the suspect of a homicide that left one man dead Saturday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. Saturday officers with the Raytown Police Department responded to a reported two-vehicle injury crash at 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male victim who suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

No suspect is currently in custody, per police.

Anyone with information on the homicide is advised to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

