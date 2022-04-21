Raytown police seek help locating missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 22-year-old.

Gabriel Carter was reported missing on Thursday. He left his residence in the 10300 block of East 63rd Street on Wednesday and did not return, according to police.

"Anyone who has information about Mr. Carter's whereabouts is asked to contact the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020," the department said in a social media post.

