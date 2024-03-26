Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Raytown police surround home, SWAT members respond after man claims his wife cut him

Raytown-Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Raytown police
Raytown-Police
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 11:25:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police called a standoff Tuesday morning after a man claimed his wife cut his throat.

About 6:19 a.m., police responded to the cutting at Kenagy Park near Raytown Road and E 79th Street.

The man told police his wife was inside a nearby home.

Police surrounded the home and the Raytown SWAT team responded to the scene.

Raytown Cpt. Dyon Harper said SWAT members entered the home, though it's not clear if the woman was inside.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone