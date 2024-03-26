Raytown police surround home, SWAT members respond after man claims his wife cut him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police called a standoff Tuesday morning after a man claimed his wife cut his throat.

About 6:19 a.m., police responded to the cutting at Kenagy Park near Raytown Road and E 79th Street.

The man told police his wife was inside a nearby home.

Police surrounded the home and the Raytown SWAT team responded to the scene.

Raytown Cpt. Dyon Harper said SWAT members entered the home, though it's not clear if the woman was inside.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

