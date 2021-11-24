Raytown police: Teenager injured Tuesday in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown police said a teenager was injured Tuesday in a shooting.
Several callers reported hearing gunshots at 4:16 p.m. near Gregory Boulevard and Hunter Avenue, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department.
Responding officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound in the area. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, but there was no information about his condition.
Police also said no arrest has been made.
