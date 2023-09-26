Raytown South Middle School put on lockdown Tuesday due to toy BB gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raytown South Middle School went into lockdown Tuesday after a student found a toy BB gun within the school.

Officials at the school received a report that a student located a "possible weapon" on school grounds. The school was put on immediate "interior lockdown" as administrators led an investigation into the report, which resulted in finding a toy BB gun, according to a spokesperson with the school.

No students were threatened during the incident.

"I am very proud that we have created an environment where students report anything that may be concerning or suspicious. That helps keep our school safe," Principal Toni L. Davis said in a statement to families.

