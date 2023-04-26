Raytown woman charged with animal abuse after dog found in frozen temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown woman has been charged after animal services officers (ASO) found a dog lying in freezing temperatures at a Kansas City, Missouri, home.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced the charges against Onica M. Morgan, 39, on Wednesday. She faces one count of animal abuse, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to the 4100 block of Wayne Avenue on reports of a dog being abandoned a home in the area on Feb. 16.

Officers attempted to make contact with someone at the home by knocking, but weren't immediately able to make contact.

Minutes later, a vehicle pulled into the driveway of the home and officers made contact with a woman, later identified as Morgan. She initially told officers her name was Alisha.

Morgan told officers the dog was inside a garage in the back of the home.

She led officers to the garage and pointed to a white kennel where the dog was supposed to be.

Morgan said she believed the dog was malnourished and had Parvo Virus.

When officers entered the garage, they were hit with a strong smell of feces and urine.

Initially officers thought the dog was dead but noticed her breathing. They transported the dog to the Kansas City Pet Project for emergency care.

Morgan told officers the dog belonged to her ex-boyfriend and that she was watching the dog for him.

She also explained she was on house arrest and was living with her mother in Raytown, and could only visit the home at Wayne Avenue once a week.

Investigators later discovered there was no limit in the amount of visits she could make to the home on Wayne Avenue.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Kansas City Pet Project said the dog's name is Jolene.

Jolene has since recovered and was since adopted. KC Pet Project said Jolene is doing well.

—

