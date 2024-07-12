Raytown woman dies, 2 children seriously injured in crash near Lathrop Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Raytown woman died and two children were seriously injured in a crash in Caldwell County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Missouri Route 116, three miles east of Lathrop, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A preliminary investigation found the driver, identified as 22-year-old Ayrika Ross, was heading west on the highway when she tried to go around another vehicle.

The vehicle later traveled off the south side of the road, causing Ross to over correct and travel off the road.

Ross' vehicle struck a private drive and culvert, causing her vehicle to become airborne.

Her vehicle eventually came to a stop on its driver side.

Ross, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken to Liberty Hospital on Thursday and succumbed to her injuries on Friday afternoon.

The two children were also taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

