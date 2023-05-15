Recreational baseball umpire charged, jailed for assaulting sheriff’s deputy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mid-Missouri man was jailed over the weekend on felony charges of assaulting a Camden County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputy while at a baseball game.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a local ball field in Camdenton, Missouri - about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City near the Lake of the Ozarks - Saturday evening, May 13, on a disturbance involving an umpire and the parent of a player.

Witnesses told responding deputies of the disturbance, which included the umpire, identified as Neal Sidebottom, 56, shoving the female parent out of his way.

After deputies located the umpire, he walked away from the deputy, the sheriff’s office said in a press release Monday.

The deputy then allegedly tried to stop the umpire, at which point the umpire allegedly took the deputy to the ground. The sheriff’s office said witnesses described the umpire's take down as a “choke hold.”

Sidebottom was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of “several spectators,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sidebottom was charged with first-degree felony assault of a special victim (the deputy) and misdemeanor refusing arrest.

He was booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.

