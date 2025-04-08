Remains found in 1973 identified as missing Kansas City, Kansas, teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After 52 years, human remains found near Garnett, Kansas, have been positively identified as a Kansas City, Kansas, teen.

Jimmy Allen Dollison went missing in the fall of 1972. His parents said he was 16.

In April 1973, human remains were found southeast of Garnett, off 1550 Road. Authorities determined the victim had died of homicide due to signs of trauma.

“Over the years, many attempts were made to identify the remains and learn what happened to the man,” according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The remains were positively identified as Dollison's after DNA testing conducted last year by Othram. DNA was extracted from the remains and tested in hopes of finding living relatives.

Earlier this year, KBI learned the testing positively identified relatives. Further investigation then led KBI agents and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to Dollison’s siblings. Investigators then collected their DNA and conducted interviews.

The comparison of their DNA to the remains confirmed the identity to be Jimmy Dollison.

“According to family members, he was reported missing by his parents, but the family never learned what happened to Jimmy,” KBI said in a news release.

KBI and the sheriff’s office continue to investigate the circumstances of the murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call I-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be reported online here.

