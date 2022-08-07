Report: Man who allegedly killed 4 in Ohio arrested in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly killed four people in Butler Township, Ohio, was reportedly arrested in Lawrence Saturday night.

NBC affiliate WLWT reports Butler Township police announced the man, identified as Stephen Marlow, 39, has been taken into custody.

BREAKING Butler Township police just announced Stephen Marlow has been taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas tonight. pic.twitter.com/r9PkZC0bjz — Rachel Hirschheimer (@rhirschheimer) August 7, 2022

The fatal shootings took place across multiple crime scenes within one neighborhood, the Associated Press reports.

Marlow was considered armed and dangerous after allegedly fleeing the state on Interstate 70 in an SUV on Friday following the incident.

Signs in Cincinnati searching for Stephen Marlow, the person accused of killing four people in Butler Township yesterday. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and ATF are involved in finding Marlow. pic.twitter.com/1eK9LfqrOT — Rachel Hirschheimer (@rhirschheimer) August 6, 2022

Authorities have not determined a motive behind the act that left Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and a 15-year-old dead, per the Associated Press.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for additional information.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

