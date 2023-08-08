Resident clearing items from Pleasant Hill home of deceased relative finds possible explosive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pleasant Hill Police Department is investigating after a resident discovered explosives while unboxing property from a deceased relative Tuesday.

Explosives were found in a shed in the 1500 block of Sugarland Parkway in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Sugarland Parkway and the nearby Sugarland Walking Trail are closed for a controlled detonation of the explosives, per PHPD.

A Pleasant Hill resident received property from a relative who recently died, and upon opening boxes they found the explosives.

The resident then contacted PHPD.

The Lee's Summit Police Department Bomb Squad is on the scene and will remove the explosives and conduct a controlled denotation at the scene.

The PHPD asks the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

