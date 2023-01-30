Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.

On that night, a resident called police and said there were intruders in their home located in the 10900 block of Hubbard Road.

The caller later told police another person who was inside the home shot a gun and hit one of the suspects.

When police arrived, they located the alleged burglar — 31-year-old Deven Monaghan — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Monaghan was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injured on Jan. 24.

Police initially said he died at the scene.

—