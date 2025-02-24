Resident hospitalized with smoke inhalation after Monday afternoon fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A resident was hospitalized Monday afternoon following a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCFD spokesperson said firefighters were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the fire at a single-family home in the 2600 block of McKinley.

Crews arrived and worked to extinguish the fire. One occupant of the home suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A KCFD spokesperson said multiple cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Red Cross was called to assist two adults living at the home.

