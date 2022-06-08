Resident out $3.5K after falling victim to fake 'Lenexa Police Deputy' scam

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is warning people about a scammer who has been calling people and posing as a representative of the department.

According to the department, the caller is identifying himself as "Deputy Martins."

The scammer is telling people that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they missed jury duty.

They then have told victims that they would be arrested unless they provided some form of payment over the phone.

At least one victim fell for the scam on June 7 and lost $3,500 in the form of Green Dot Prepaid cars.

In another instance, the scammer used caller ID spoofing and the "City of Lenexa" appeared on the victim's caller ID.

The number (913) 477-7031 appeared the on the victim's phone, which is the department's non-emergency dispatch line.

No law enforcement agency will ever ask for any form of payment over the phone, the department said.

The department is asking people to call or go to the Lenexa police station with concerns about the legitimacy of someone posing as a member of the department.

