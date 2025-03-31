Residential fire late Sunday night killed elderly man, woman in Garden City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elderly man and woman died in a late Sunday night house fire in Garden City, Missouri.

The victims' names have not been released. Autopsies are planned for later this week, according to the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office.

Cass County Sheriff

Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies and Garden City Fire Protection District crews found the house on South O'Bannon Road engulfed in flames around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters from the East Lynne Fire Department, Creighton Fire Department, Harrisonville Fire Department, and Central Cass Fire Protection District also helped extinguish the fire.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

The cause of the fire is undetermined. According to the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, investigators do not believe anything suspicious or criminal caused the fire.

