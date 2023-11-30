Residents evacuated from apartment as Lawrence police respond to standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lawrence were engaged in a standoff on Wednesday evening after hearing gunfire while attempting to serve a warrant.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Ohio Street.

Responding officers heard a single gunshot from an apartment unit while trying to contact the wanted person.

Officers backed away from the apartment and called for additional resources to assist.

The Lawrence Police Department tactical team responded with an armored vehicle.

Police were working to evacuate residents living in the apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

