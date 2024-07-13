Riverside man dies when vehicle caught fire shortly after crash in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Riverside, Missouri, man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Platte County.
Eyoatme Melaku, 19, was driving south on Riverway Boulevard at Missouri Highway 9 when the crash happened, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A preliminary investigation found Melaku's 2016 Ford Fusion went off the road and hit a bridge support.
His vehicle later returned to the roadway and caught on fire.
Melaku wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
No word on what led to the crash.
