Riverside man dies when vehicle caught fire shortly after crash in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Riverside, Missouri, man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Platte County.

Eyoatme Melaku, 19, was driving south on Riverway Boulevard at Missouri Highway 9 when the crash happened, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A preliminary investigation found Melaku's 2016 Ford Fusion went off the road and hit a bridge support.

His vehicle later returned to the roadway and caught on fire.

Melaku wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No word on what led to the crash.

