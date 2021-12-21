Riverside Police Department requests help finding missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Brandon L. Jones was last seen in Riverside, Missouri, on Dec. 15, according to a release from the police department.

He was last seen driving his girlfriend's light silver Chevrolet Captiva with a Missouri license plate reading RH8X6W.

Jones reportedly was dropping her off at work in the city and has not been seen since.

He is described as 47 year old, 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

"If you or anyone you know has information about the whereabouts of Brandon, we urge you to come forward and help us get him home safe," police said in the release. "Information can be provided anonymously on the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or online at KCcrimestoppers.com."

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .