Riverside police say double murder, suicide likely in Jan. 3 shooting deaths of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riverside police said Friday their investigation into the shooting deaths of three family members on Jan. 3 "strongly suggests" the incident was a double murder, suicide.

Police officers were sent to the 4700 block of Northwest Riverside Drive after dispatchers answered an "open line" 911 call.

The officers found the bodies Larry Wilson, 80, Marcia Wilson, 78 and Gary Wilson, 55.

Larry and Marcia Wilson were the parents of Gary Wilson.

Police have not said who fired the fatal gunshots.

In a news release Friday, the department stated they have collected a large amount of evidence, including the handgun inside the residence believed to be the weapon used in the deaths.

The investigation is still open and no final determination has been made, according to the news release.

