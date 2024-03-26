Road rage suspect shot at vehicle on I-435 near US 69 Highway, Overland Park police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at a vehicle on Interstate 435 near US 69 Highway Tuesday morning.

The victim told police he was driving on westbound I-435 on the inside lane when he saw a vehicle in front of his traveling at a slower pace.

He switched lanes to go around the driver and that's when the suspect allegedly swerved and rammed into the victim's vehicle.

The victim began pulling over onto a shoulder on the highway when their rear window shattered.

Police later located a bullet hole on the driver's side headrest. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was driving a four door white sedan.

No other suspect information was immediately available.

