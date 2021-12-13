Rock band Tool's drummer arrested at KCI Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The drummer for the rock band Tool, Daniel Edwin Carey, was arrested at Kansas City International Airport on Sunday.

At around 7 p.m., KCI received a report of a disturbance between two males in one of the terminals. One of the men, Carey, was arrested and taken to the Kansas City Police Department.

He is reportedly no longer in custody.

Tool is a band based in Los Angeles that started in 1990. They make heavy metal music.

