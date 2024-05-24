Watch Now
Runners discovers electric bicycle rider with life-threatening injuries on Rock Island Trail

Andres Gutierrez
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 24, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after an electric bicycle crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

A runner on the Rock Island Trail in the 9600 block of E. 53rd Street located a person on the trail Friday morning who was injured in an electric bicycle crash, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

The time and details of the crash are not known.

The rider of the bicycle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

KCPD is investigating the collision.

