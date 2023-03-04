Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit locks down as officials work to locate shooting suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saint Luke's Hospital East in Lee's Summit locked down Friday night after police received conflicting information on the location of the suspect of a shooting.

At around 10:38 p.m. Friday, the Lee's Summit Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Northeast Douglas and Mulberry streets.

Investigation from police determined that as two vehicles approached the intersection, multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into the passenger side of the other.

An 18-year-old passenger was shot several times. The driver brought the victim to Saint Luke's Hospital East in Lee's Summit.

The victim is in stable condition.

Saint Luke's East Hospital was placed on temporary lock down "due to conflicting statements regarding the whereabouts of the suspect," Lee's Summit police say.

Officials found that the suspect left the scene.

Lee's Summit police continue to investigate the shooting.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting, and whether the victim and suspect knew one another, are not known at this time.

