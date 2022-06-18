Saint Thomas Aquinas choir director faces 24 more charges in child sex crime case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Saint Thomas Aquinas choir director is now facing 24 more charges related to child sex crimes case.

Joseph Heidesch, 46, was first charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of breach of privacy last October.

Those alleged incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 16, 2021.

In November, Heidesch was later charged with two more counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents previously revealed Heidesch allegedly used a concealed recording device to record an underage person as 14 years old.

He also allegedly used the device on a second victim who as an adult.

On Friday, the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office charged Heidesch with 24 additional counts of breach of privacy, bringing the total number of charges against him to 30.

Heidesch will be back in court on June 23 for a bond modification hearing at 9:30 a.m.

He remains in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

