Save A Lot near E 87th Street, Blue Ridge Boulevard suffers some smoke damage after strip mall fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department battled a commercial structure fire Sunday evening near East 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Crews were called to the area just before 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, smoke and fire were showing from the west end of the building.

KCFD spokesperson Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said the fire came from the attic of a vacant until in the strip mall.

Due to concerns the fire could spread to other units, the Save A Lot was evacuated.

Within about 20 minutes, firefighters were able to control the blaze and begin overhaul and salvage procedures.

While Save A Lot was not where the fire originated, it did suffer some smoke damage. Thus, it must be evaluated by the health department as the business sells food, per Hopkins.

Out of precaution, one firefighter was transported to be evaluated for exhaustion. No other injuries were reported.

—

