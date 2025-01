KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at 72nd Street are closed after a shooting left one person dead.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to KCPD.

Drivers should find an alternate route as the scene is not expected to be cleared until 10 p.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.

