SB I-635 reopens after Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shots fired report

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | The southbound lanes of the interstate have been re-opened.

EARLIER |The investigation of a shots fired call closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Kansas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that officers were called to the interstate around 11:30 a.m. on reports that a vehicle had been shot at.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was struck or if so, the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information was initially available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .