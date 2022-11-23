SB I-635 reopens after Kansas City, Kansas, police investigate shots fired report

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | The southbound lanes of the interstate have been re-opened.
EARLIER |The investigation of a shots fired call closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Kansas Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that officers were called to the interstate around 11:30 a.m. on reports that a vehicle had been shot at.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was struck or if so, the extent of their injuries.
No suspect information was initially available.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
