School bus crashes into Blue Springs building, police say no children injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs are investigating after a school bus crashed into a building Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the crash around 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 40 Highway and 7 Highway.

A Blue Springs School District spokesperson says the bus was on the way to Blue Springs South High School at the time of the crash.

The driver and three students were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Parents of children on the bus have been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.