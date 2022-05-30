Scooter driver critically injured in hit-and-run crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scooter driver suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident in KCMO.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m. at east 34th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red scooter was rolling south on Prospect Avenue when he was struck by a black SUV.

The SUV was going west on east 34th Street when it struck the scooter and sped away from the scene.

No other information was available on the type of SUV or a description of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information about the case should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

