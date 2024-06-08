Scooter driver hit and killed in crash Friday afternoon in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a scooter died in a crash Friday after trying to exit the parking lot of KC Liquors on U.S. 40 Highway and cross the road to 36th Terrace.

The scooter driver's name has not been released.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to Independence police.

A 2018 GMC Sierra struck the scooter.

The driver of the GMC Sierra stayed at the accident scene and is cooperating with police.

Witnesses told police the scooter driver did not check the traffic before pulling out into the roadway.

