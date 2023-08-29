Watch Now
Scooter driver seriously injured in crash Monday evening in KCMO

Posted at 8:09 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 21:09:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scooter driver suffered serious injuries in a Monday evening crash in Kansas City, Missouri, when he didn't stop at a traffic signal and hit a car.

The accident happened at 5:44 p.m. at east 55th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said a driver on a Black Kwang-Yang scooter was going south on Prospect Avenue.

The driver of a Black Honda CRV pulled over to the west side of the street and was beginning to make a U-turn, according to a police report.

The scooter driver did not stop for the red traffic signal and and hit the Honda.

The impact of the crash caused the ejection of the scooter driver.

Police said he was in serious, but stable condition Monday night at a hospital.

