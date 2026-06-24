Search continues for KCMO shooting spree suspect; police look for evidence at Independence cemetery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search is still underway for suspected highway shooter Oscar Sanchez-Munoz.

The 22-year-old is wanted in connection with a shooting spree along Interstate 70 on June 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday, video shared with KSHB 41 News showed law enforcement had returned to Sanchez-Munoz's home in search of any new clues.

On Wednesday, police looked for evidence relating to Sanchez-Munoz's whereabouts at Mt. Washington Cemetery, located near his Independence, Missouri, home.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, along with local, state and federal agencies, conducted an investigation of the area from approximately 8 to 11:30 a.m.

KCPD Oscar Sanchez-Munoz the morning of June 16 in the 3900 block of Broadway.

Police released new photos of Sanchez-Munoz from the morning of June 16 at a store in the 3900 block of Broadway. His hair appears to be dyed in the photos.

KCPD said no additional information is available at this time.

Steve Silvestri/KSHB The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searches Mt. Washington Cemetery on Wednesday, June 24.

Sanchez-Munoz also faces two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The charges relate to a June 11 shooting near Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.