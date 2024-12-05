Search is on for second alleged porch pirate in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect allegedly connected to a string of package thefts.

Matthew T. Robinson, 41, of Excelsior Springs, faces charges of felony theft and felony possession of a controlled substance in connection to the package thefts of more than a dozen residences last weekend in Clay County.

Earlier this week, Clay County prosecutors charged Kayley Worthington, 24, with the same charges.

The prosecution of the case has been made possible by victims filing police reports to help identify the pair of suspects.

As of Thursday morning, deputies had identified 12 victims in Liberty, Smithville and Kansas City, North. Deputies say many of the stolen items remain unclaimed.

