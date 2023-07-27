Search of Harrisonville convenience store leads to drug, gambling charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A search of a Harrisonville convenience store by law enforcement officers Tuesday night led to drug and gambling charges.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies and Harrisonville police officers searched the Everyday store at Commercial and Independence streets.

Investigators spent months gathering evidence of store employees distributing narcotics, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Hayes, 47, of Harrisonville, is charged in Cass County Court with possession of a controlled substance.

Hayes is being held without bond in the Cass County Jail, according to the news release.

Law officers found five electronic gambling devices in the store while serving the search warrant.

Kamran Kahn, 54, of Lee’s Summit, is charged in Cass County Court with first-degree promoting gambling, the news release states.

A judge set his bond at $7,500, cash-only.

