Search on for man wanted in vehicle hijacking in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest of a man charged in a vehicle hijacking in March in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Staci-Christopher Cannon, 25, of Kansas City, Missouri, moved from the backseat to the driver's seat and sped away from a traffic stop by Kansas City, Missouri police officers.

The incident began when police pulled over a black, 2016 Volkswagen Jetta after the car drove in the westbound bike lane at East 87th Street and Drury Avenue, according to a court document.

Cannon, seated in the backseat, allegedly lied to officers about his name and date of birth.

During a second try that did not get straight answers from Cannon, the driver of the car got out and told police the rear passenger (Cannon) told him he was not going to jail and was acting in a nervous manner, the court document states.

As the second officer checked more false information give by Cannon on his patrol car computer, the front seat passenger got out of the car and Cannon climbed from into the driver's seat of the Volkswagen Jetta and sped south on Drury Avenue.

Police were unable to find Cannon or the car.

One of the other men in the car told police Cannon threatened to shoot him if he didn't drive off from the traffic stop and heard Cannon say he was going to shoot it out with police, the court document states.

Police found the stolen car parked where the men had picked Cannon up in the car.

