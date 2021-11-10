Sedalia burglary suspect shot by homeowner, in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sedalia police took a suspect into custody on Wednesday after he was allegedly interrupted by the owner of the house he is suspected of breaking into.

After a homeowner became aware of another person inside their residence on the 600 block of East 17th St., they checked the home while carrying their firearm and ordered the burglar to leave, according to a release from police.

The suspect advanced toward the homeowner, and the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect then fled before being picked up by police at Bothwell Regional Health Center. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The police have arrested Daniel Schnack, 52, of Sedalia in connection with the burglary attempt. Charges will be requested to the Pettis County prosecutor.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .