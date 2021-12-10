Sedalia police investigating fatal shooting Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Sedalia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found Tylar Simon, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound.

While lifesaving measures were attempted, the Pettis County coroner Skip Smith responded to the scene and pronounced Simon deceased, according to a news release.

This incident is under investigation. No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at 660-827-7823 extension 1204.

