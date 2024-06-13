Semi truck fire shuts down northbound Interstate 29 at Cookingham Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound Interstate 29 is closed at Cookingham Drive due to a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

A semi truck fire was reported in the area around 7:20 a.m.

Law enforcement closed northbound I-29 while officials respond to the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol updated at 8:10 a.m. that the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says the semi was carrying alcoholic beverages.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

