Sentencing date set for former KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sentencing date was set on Thursday for former KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere, who was convicted for shooting and killing Cameron Lamb in 2019.

On Nov. 19, Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Dale Youngs announced DeValkenaere was guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

At the center of the trial was whether or not DeValkenaere and his partner had the right to be on Lamb's property.

During his four-day trial, Youngs decided they didn't and ruled they were the initial aggressors in the incident.

DeValkenaere will be sentenced on March 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. He will remain out on bond pending his sentencing.

KSHB 41 has reached out to DeValkenaere's attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.

