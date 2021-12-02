Watch
Sentencing date set for former KCPD Det. Eric DeValkenaere

Sentencing scheduled for March 2022
The Kansas City, Missouri, police detective who shot and killed Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019, Eric DeValkenaere, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.
KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere
Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 14:52:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sentencing date was set on Thursday for former KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere, who was convicted for shooting and killing Cameron Lamb in 2019.

On Nov. 19, Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Dale Youngs announced DeValkenaere was guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

At the center of the trial was whether or not DeValkenaere and his partner had the right to be on Lamb's property.

During his four-day trial, Youngs decided they didn't and ruled they were the initial aggressors in the incident.

DeValkenaere will be sentenced on March 3, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. He will remain out on bond pending his sentencing.

KSHB 41 has reached out to DeValkenaere's attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.

