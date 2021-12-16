September death of infant ruled homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will investigate the death of an infant from September as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Locust Street on Sept. 9 where they performed CPR on the victim.

The first responders were able to resuscitate the four-month-old, but the infant later died.

On Wednesday, the police received the medical examiner's final ruling that the case would be considered a homicide.

