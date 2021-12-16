Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

September death of infant ruled homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 13:38:39-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will investigate the death of an infant from September as a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Locust Street on Sept. 9 where they performed CPR on the victim.

The first responders were able to resuscitate the four-month-old, but the infant later died.

On Wednesday, the police received the medical examiner's final ruling that the case would be considered a homicide.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive