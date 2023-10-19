Serial Leavenworth burglar sentenced to prison for crimes including buying chicken wings with fake money

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A serial Leavenworth burglar was sentenced to over five years in prison and must pay his victims over $20,000 in restitution, the city's prosecuting attorney announced Thursday.

Shawn M. Logan, 44, was convicted for the crimes he committed on Sept. 14. The crimes happened from June 2020 and March 2023.

During Logan's crime spree, he stole six vehicles and even used a fake $100 bill to buy chicken wings, bread sticks and a soda.

Investigators were able to figure out the money was fake because it had no watermark.

Last Christmas Eve, surveillance video captured Logan engaging in small talk with a cashier at a grocery store.

While the employee was distracted, Logan stole the keys to a Subaru Legacy and made away with the vehicle.

In another instance, Logan stole a Ford pickup truck and used it to take a refrigerator from a home.

Logan was sentenced to 65 months in prison and must pay his victims $20,741.

"Although it took time, the investigation unfolded due to fingerprints and DNA analysis, which allowed law enforcement to connect all of these crimes.” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a press release. “Thanks to law enforcement, we’ve finally put an end to these serial burglaries that have greatly impacted our community.”

