Several agencies respond to shooting near Lake Ozark restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting at Lake Ozark, according to NBC-affiliate KY3.

Officers responded to the Casablanca restaurant, 1312 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, Thursday night and currently have the Bagnell Dam Strip locked down, KY3 reported.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and The Lake Ozark Police Department are among the agencies on scene.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

