‘Several’ fans cited for involvement in incident at Sunday’s Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said Thursday that several fans were cited for their involvement in an incident during last Sunday’s Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a tweet, Forte said several fans are facing misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident that left at least one person in need of medical treatment.

Charges included assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and providing false information to law enforcement.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

