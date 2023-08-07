Several units respond to apartment fire Monday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional resources responded to an apartment fire Monday afternoon in eastern Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters first received word of a fire around 1:35 p.m. at an apartment building in the 10600 block of E. 42nd Street, just south of Interstate 70 and just west of Sterling Avenue.

The first-arriving crews reported heavy smoke from the second floor and requested additional crews, making the fire response a second alarm.

Crews used an aggressive interior attack to snuff the blaze.

KSHB 41's Daisha Jones spoke with a KCFD spokesperson on the scene.

She was told one person was transported to a local hospital after jumping from a second-floor balcony and another was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation.

KCFD has requested the KCPD Bomb and Arson team assist in the ongoing investigation.

Four apartments were affected in total — three from smoke and one from smoke and fire, per KCFD. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

