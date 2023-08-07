Several units respond to apartment fire Monday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Additional resources responded to an apartment fire Monday afternoon in eastern Kansas City, Missouri.
Firefighters first received word of a fire around 1:35 p.m. at an apartment building in the 10600 block of E. 42nd Street, just south of Interstate 70 and just west of Sterling Avenue.
The first-arriving crews reported heavy smoke from the second floor and requested additional crews, making the fire response a second alarm.
Crews used an aggressive interior attack to snuff the blaze.
KSHB 41's Daisha Jones spoke with a KCFD spokesperson on the scene.
She was told one person was transported to a local hospital after jumping from a second-floor balcony and another was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
FIRE: One person has been taken to the hospital after jumping from an apartment balcony in KCMO.— Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) August 7, 2023
The fire is under investigation.
KCFD has requested the KCPD Bomb and Arson team assist in the ongoing investigation.
Four apartments were affected in total — three from smoke and one from smoke and fire, per KCFD. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.
